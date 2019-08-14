Police: Gunman shooting at police officers in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Officials say at least one gunman is shooting at police officers in Philadelphia.

A police spokesman confirmed Wednesday afternoon that a gunman was actively shooting at officers in the Nicetown section of the city. The spokesman who was reached on the public affairs phone number offered no other information.

- Advertisement -

Sgt. Eric Gripp tweeted said there was at least one suspect firing at police officers.

Video shows a massive police presence in a neighborhood with dozens of police cars and officers, many of them with their guns drawn.

One officer appeared injured and was taken away in a police car. Video also showed two other officers carrying a man and putting them in the back of a police car.

It’s unknown if any police officers have been shot.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)