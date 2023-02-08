Police identify suspect in deadly Tuesday night shooting in Amory

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – We learned new information about a deadly shooting in Amory and what may have sparked the gunfire.

Now, 40-year-old Jermaine McIntosh is charged with murder.

McIntosh turned himself in shortly after the shooting.

He remains in the Monroe County jail.

Investigators say shots rang out near the intersection of 111th Street and J Avenue at about 6:30 Tuesday evening.

Police Chief Ronnie Bowen told WCBI there had been an ongoing argument between McIntosh and the family of the victim.

Coroner Alan Gurley identified the victim as 34-year-old Dennis Ezell.

Ezell died after being taken to the hospital.

Bowen says help from the community helped officers identify a suspect quickly after the shooting.

“We depend on the community to give us information on the things that are taking place in their community, things that when they do happen to provide us information to help us solve that because the victim’s family deserves justice, you know, in this case, we have a gentleman that’s been killed,” said Bowen.

The case will be presented to a Monroe County grand jury.

