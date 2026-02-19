Police in search of a burglary suspect in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Crime Stoppers of North East Mississippi and the Tupelo Police Department need help locating the person or persons responsible for Burglary of a Commercial Building.

According to the organization, a report was filed with the Tupelo Police Department pertaining to Burglary of a Commercial Building.

A victim stated that several items were stolen after a suspect used a stool to break the front door of the business on Cliff Gookin Blvd.

Surveillance footage from the business shows the suspect to be a white individual wearing dark clothing, white shoes, and a pink hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi or download the P3 Tip App to leave a tip.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 cash for a tip that leads to an arrest.

