Police in search of a man reported missing in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The West Point Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating Curtis Wilson.

Wilson is described as a black man, 5 feet 10 inches, and weighing 160 pounds.

Wilson was last seen on Friday, November 7, at Walmart wearing a white Nike tee shirt, navy blue and green pajama pants, a white cap, a black coat, with black sneakers.

Anyone with information on Wilson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Crimestoppers hotline or the West Point Police Department at (662)494-1244.

