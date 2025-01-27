Police in search of a man wanted for a burglary in Mathiston
MATHISTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Mathiston Police are asking for the public’s help to find a drug store bandit.
Around 5 a.m. Thursday someone broke into Dabbs Pharmacy in Mathiston.
The suspect is described as a Black male, driving a white Infiniti with black rims.
He was believed to be heading south on Highway 25.
Anyone with information on this burglary should call the Mathiston Police Department at (662) 263-4898.
