Police in search of a missing teenager in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WCBI) – New Albany Police are asking for your help to find a missing teenager.

Makenzie Kepka was last seen on the West Side of Amory at around 7 pm on Thursday, August 28.

She is from Florida originally and was passing through New Albany with her parents.

Makenzie is 16 years old, but has been known to tell people she is 18. She has also been known to use the name “Jordan”.

If you’ve seen Makenzie Kepka or know where she may be, please call the New Albany Police Department at (662) 534-2222.

