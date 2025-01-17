Police in search of a murder suspect after a shooting in Corinth

CORINTH, Miss. (WCBI) – Corinth Police and Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi need your help to find a murder suspect.

23-year-old Rashawn Hawkins is wanted for Capital Murder in connection with the shooting death of 24-year-old Patrick Patterson of Corinth.

The shooting occurred at a house on Proper Street on Wednesday, January 15.

If you know where Rashawn Hawkins is, or if you have any other information about this case, please call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi or use the P-3 tips app.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000.00 cash for a tip that leads to an arrest.

