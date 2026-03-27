Police in search of a robbery suspect in Noxubee Co.

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find the person who robbed a Mashulaville store.

The robbery happened around 8:40 pm on Wednesday, March 25, at White’s Grocery on Highway 14.

The Sheriff’s Office has released store security video.

It shows a man with a mask pulling a handgun on a store employee.

The employee handed over the cash in the drawer, and the suspect left the store in an unknown direction.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Sheriff Tedrick Liddell says they do have a lead on the suspect, but they are asking anyone who may know anything about the case or the suspect to call the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office.

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