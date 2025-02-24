Police in search of a shooting suspect in Lafayette Co.

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lafayette County deputies are asking for help finding a shooting suspect.

Xikeious “Zack” Southern is wanted for aggravated assault.

Investigators said a person came into the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg on Sunday.

A post on social media did not say what led up to the gunfire or where the shooting actually happened.

The Lafayette Oxford University Crime Stoppers has pledged up to a two thousand dollar reward for information leading to the arrest of Southern.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.