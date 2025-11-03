Police in search of a shooting suspect in Lowndes Co.

CRAWFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – One man is injured, and deputies are searching for a suspect after a shooting this morning in Crawford.

Lowndes County deputies were called to an incident on Flowers Street on Monday, November 3, at around 10:15 am.

There, they found a 21-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses told deputies that the victim and another man they identified as Omarion Shelton were struggling over a firearm.

Shelton allegedly dragged the victim down the road in a black Kia before shooting the gun multiple times.

The victim had gunshot wounds to the arm and head and was airlifted to a regional trauma center.

At last report, he was in critical condition.

Investigators are looking for Omarion Shelton.

If you know where he is, call the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office or Golden Triangle Crimestoppers.

You can also report anonymously on the P3 tips app.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X