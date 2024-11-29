Police in search of a stolen truck in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police are asking for the public’s help in finding a stolen truck.

The pick-up was taken Wednesday, November 27, from Davis Meat Market on Highway 50.

It is a black Dodge Ram. The license plate is 6RS917.

If you know where the vehicle is or have any information about the theft, pleas call the West Point Police at (662)494-1244, or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at (662)494-0109.

You can also use the P3 Tips App.

