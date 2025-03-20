Police in search of a suspect accused of simple assault in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Last week, we reported that TPD was looking for Ryan Hearn in connection with an assault case.

Tupelo Police are now releasing more information on that case and the suspect.

TPD was called to the 300 block of North Church Street on March 10 for a reported assault.

During a conversation, the victim told police that he had been assaulted by someone he knew.

The victim identified the suspect as Ryan Hearn.

Hearn is known for working with the homeless in the Tupelo area.

The victim said Hearn was unusually agitated and then hit him several times.

Police think Hearn has left Tupelo and may be in the Oxford area.

He is wanted on a charge of Simple Assault.

If you know where Ryan Hearn may be, call Tupelo Police or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.