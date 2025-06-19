Police in search of a suspect after a burglary in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Police Department is asking the community’s help in identifying a burglary suspect.
On June 6, officers took a report of a Vehicle Burglary.
The victim told police the suspect stole a firearm from their vehicle while it was parked at a local business.
The suspect is believed to be driving a 2011 black Ford Taurus.
The suspect is described as a black male wearing a camouflage ball cap and a black t-shirt with white writing.
If you have any information, contact Tupelo Police or Crime Stoppers of Northeast MS.
A tip that leads to an arrest can result in a cash reward.