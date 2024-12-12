Police in search of accused car thief in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police are asking for help identifying an accused car thief.

This is a picture from surveillance footage.

Officers were called to North Gloster Street on Wednesday, December 11, about the stolen car.

It is a dark blue 2010 Ford Mustang.

This person could be charged with grand larceny.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (1-800) 773-8477, or use the P3 Tip App.

An arrest in the case could land you up to $2,000.

