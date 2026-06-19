Police in search of burglary suspects in Noxubee Co.

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding some burglary suspects. The good news is they have some videos to help identify them.

The burglary happened between 2:00 am and 2:30 am this morning at a home in the Cooksville Community.

Several items were taken, including chainsaws, tools, and other equipment.

The property owner’s security cameras caught this video of the suspects.

If you have any information on this crime, or if you know who these people may call the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office or Golden Triangle Crimestoppers.

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