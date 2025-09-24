Police in search of Dollar General theft suspect in Pontotoc

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) – Law enforcement in Pontotoc needs your help identifying a theft suspect.

The suspect is described as a black individual wearing a black hoodie with white writing.

On September 18, the pictured suspect went to Dollar General stores in Pontotoc and Thaxton.

They allegedly took money from the stores.

If you know who this person is or have any information in the case, please contact Crime Stoppers of North East Mississippi (855) 485-8477, or leave a tip on the P3 Tips app.

