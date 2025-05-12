Police in search of Phillips Hardware burglary suspect in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point Police are asking for your help to find a suspect accused of making a large haul at a hardware store.

Investigators are looking for an unknown, white male suspect who they said was involved in taking merchandise from Phillips Hardware in West Point.

The theft occurred on Monday morning, May 5.

The suspect and a vehicle and trailer that may have also been used in the crime.

They said the man in the pictures left the store with several items, and he may have been working with others.

If you have seen him or have any information about this case, call the West Point Police Department or Golden Triangle Crimestoppers.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.