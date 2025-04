Police in search of suspect after burglary in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police are asking for help finding a burglary suspect.

The break-in happened on Monday, April 7. A location was not given.

He’s wearing a long jacket, blue jeans, boots, and a beanie.

Several items were taken.

If you can identify this person, please call Tupelo police or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi. You can also use the P3 Tips app.

