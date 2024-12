Police in search of suspect after car burglary in Houston

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Houston Police released surveillance video of a car burglary suspect.

A purse was stolen out of a car on Clint Street.

Officers are asking people to check their surveillance video and see if there were any images around 2 AM today.

If you have any information about this person or the theft call Houston Police at (662) 456-2554.

