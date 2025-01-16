Police in search of suspect after two horses were shot in Houston

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Two horses are dead after being shot and killed in Houston.

Now, local law enforcement needs your help identifying the suspect or suspects responsible for the crime.

The incident happened on Simpson Hill Drive.

Investigators believe the horses were killed sometime between January 1 to January 13.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Houston Police Department or North East Mississippi Crimestoppers.

Those responsible for the crime will face felony charges.

