Police in search of suspect vehicle involved in West Point burglary

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The West Point Police Department needs your help locating a vehicle involved in a recent theft.

West Point Police believe the suspects were in a light green, 2001 to 2007 Chrysler or Dodge Minivan.

At least 3 people broke into the warehouse of Dream Center Golden Triangle the morning after Christmas.

The thieves took generators and many tools the organization uses to build beds for children.

Police believe the suspects headed towards Lowndes County after the incident.

If you have any information, on this investigation contact West Point Police or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.

