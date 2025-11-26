Police in search of teen suspect in Robinsonville

(ROBINSONVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Law Enforcement in the Northwest corner of Mississippi is looking for a teenage suspect.

The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warrant on a charge of attempted murder for 15-year-old Jeremiah Moore of Robinsonville, Mississippi.

The charges stem from the weekend shooting of a 16-year-old on Kirby Road in Robinsonville.

That victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators have made repeated attempts to contact Moore’s family to give him a chance to turn himself in. Those efforts have been unsuccessful.

The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office has also asked the U.S. Marshals Service for help.

The Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jeremiah Moore to contact them or their local law enforcement.

