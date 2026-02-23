Police in search of two felony shoplifting suspects in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in a felony shoplifting case.

According to a report filed on January 22, several items were stolen after two men broke locks off the display cases and placed the merchandise in their pants.

Based on security footage from inside the store at that time, the two suspects are described as two black males.

One suspect is wearing camouflage pants, a black coat, and a toboggan.

The second suspect was wearing a black and gray hood sweatshirt, gray sweat pants, white sandals, and a blue hat.

If you know who these men are or where they might contact the Tupelo Police.

Remember, you can report anonymously on the P3 Tips app.

