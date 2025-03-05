Police in search of two people with felony warrants in Clay Co.

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating two individuals with outstanding felony warrants.

59-year-old Zettie McGee-Bush of West Point has a felony warrant for Child Neglect.

According to the sheriff’s office, the indictment stems from knowingly permitting the continuing physical or sexual abuse of a minor child in March of 2022.

33-year-old Temeka Piggee of Maben has a felony warrant for Embezzlement.

The sheriff’s office said the embezzlement, which was greater than $5,000 but less than $50,000 occurred in January of 2023 at Dollar General.

Sheriff Eddie Scott said anyone with any information should contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers. You can also use the P3 tips app.

