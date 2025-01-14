Police in search of two stolen vehicles and a trailer in Noxubee Co.

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Some thieves in Noxubee County got away with a big haul, and the Sheriff’s Office needs your help catching them.

Sheriff’s investigators told WCBI that on Friday a black 2008 GMC Yukon along with a gray and black 2024 Polaris UTV, and a 14-foot trailer were stolen from a Yates Construction property on Paulette Road in Macon.

The Yukon has license plate FL35137.

The Polaris has a high, shooter seat on the back.

If you know where these vehicles are, or if you have any information on this crime, call the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office or Golden Triangle Crimestoppers.

You could be in line for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest in the case.

Yates is also offering a $10,000 dollar reward for the recovery of the vehicles.

