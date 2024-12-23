Police investigate a deadly shooting in Shannon

SHANNON, Miss. (WCBI) – Shannon Police hope the drivers of two vehicles can help them solve a deadly shooting investigation.

Police were called to Busy Bee convenience store, on Romie Hill Avenue on Saturday morning, December 21.

37-year-old Juan Perry of Okolona was found slumped over in a vehicle.

Officers found the car with several bullet holes from gunfire.

Shannon Police Chief Anthony Rogers told WCBI a small white car, along with a red or orange Chevy Camaro were in the area at the time of the shooting.

Investigators would like to know what those drivers saw.

Police are also looking at surveillance video in the area.

An autopsy will be done on Perry.

If you have any information about this shooting, call Shannon Police at (662) 767-8368.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.