Police investigate a deadly shooting in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police are investigating a deadly domestic disturbance in East Tupelo.

Officers responded to a home on the 1800block of Simpson Street around 4:15 am on Wednesday, October 1, after reports of gunfire.

They found 36-year-old Cornelius Spearman shot multiple times.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said the body has been sent to the state medical examiner for autopsy.

Police said a suspect is in custody.

Anyone with information is urged to call Tupelo Police or Crime Stoppers.

