Police investigate a fatal hit-and-run in Booneville

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Booneville Police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a bicyclist dead.

The incident happened around 2:20 am on Wednesday on West Chambers Drive near Jim Drewery Road.

A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle left the scene.

The cyclist died of injuries received in the crash.

If you have any information in this case, call the Booneville Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi. You can also use the P3 Tips app.

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