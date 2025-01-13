Police investigate a hit-and-run in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies are investigating a hit-and-run that sent a teenager to the hospital.

At 11:30 a.m., on Sunday, January 12, deputies were called to the area of Farmers Market Street in Crawford about a reported hit-and-run.

They found a 13-year-old victim in the street.

Witnesses told deputies that there had been a fight in the area.

They said one of the participants in the fight drove away from the area, hitting the victim with the vehicle.

The victim had serious injuries and was taken, first, to Baptist Golden Triangle, but later airlifted to Jackson.

The suspect, who is also a juvenile, returned to the scene and spoke to deputies.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is still open.

