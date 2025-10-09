Police investigate a homicide in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Calhoun City police are investigating a homicide.

Officers were called to a home on East Wells Avenue around 8 pm on Tuesday, October 7.

There, they found 38-year-old Matthew Morgan dead of an apparent gunshot wound.

Morgan’s body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner for autopsy.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are assisting in this case.

They have not identified a suspect.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Calhoun City Police Department, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, or the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

