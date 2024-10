Police investigate a mobile home fire in Oktibbeha Co.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A devastating Oktibbeha County mobile home fire is under investigation.

The fire happened Monday afternoon, October 21, on Crigler Road.

Firefighters found the home fully-involved, with smoke and flames.

Oktibbeha County Fire Coordinator Patrick Warner said East, Central, and District 5 volunteers put out the blaze.

No one was injured.

A cause has not been determined.

