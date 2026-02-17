Police investigate a shooting that injured a juvenile in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police are investigating a weekend shooting that injured a juvenile.

Officers were called to North Mississippi Medical Center on Friday night after a juvenile arrived with a gunshot wound.

The victim had been at a gathering on Fillmore Drive in the Lee Acres subdivision when shots were fired outside the home.

Police went to the 2100 block of Fillmore to question witnesses and collect evidence.

The investigation is continuing, and no arrests have been made.

