Police investigate a string of storage unit burglaries in Amory

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Amory Police Department is investigating a string of storage unit burglaries.

Investigator Rick Jones told WCBI that on January 25, around 20 units located at 60072 Hatley Road were damaged and had items taken from them.

At least two people were involved, one of whom was a male.

The suspects are believed to have been driving a grey passenger car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Amory Police or leave a tip on Crime Stoppers.

