Police investigate a Thanksgiving shooting in Amory

crime cop car

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Amory Police are investigating a Thanksgiving shooting.

Investigators said the gunfire happened in the 900 block of Maple Street.

Officers were called about someone shot in the leg.

The victim was taken to a Tupelo Hospital and was stable.

A person of interest was taken to the Police Department, but later released.

No charges have been filed at this time.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.