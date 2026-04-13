Police investigate a weekend shooting in Monroe Co.

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a weekend shooting.

According to the department, Monroe County 911 received a call on Saturday night at around 10 pm concerning weapons being pulled and shots being fired at a field party on Jakobi Lane, at Shepherd Drive, and Hwy 45 Alt.

The caller said that someone had been shot.

Deputies were on the scene but were unable to enter the field area immediately because of all of the traffic leaving the scene.

Deputies discovered one 44-year-old male victim alive but shot through the upper torso, and had to place multiple people under arrest for interfering with their attempts to render aid to him.

When Medstat arrived on scene, they took the victim to NMMC Tupelo.

The department says no one at the scene was willing to speak with law enforcement about who fired the shots or why.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, contact MCSO investigators at (662) 369-2468.

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can call Golden Triangle Crimestoppers at 1(800) 530-7151, or scan the QR code.

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