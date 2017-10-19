Police Investigate Accidental Shooting That Injured Student

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI)- Pontotoc Police investigating what’s being called an accidental shooting after a bullet went through a city school bus leaving one student injured.

Police Chief Randy Tutor says the student’s injury wasn’t serious and was released to their parents.

Police were called to Rental Street in Pontotoc around 3 p.m. Wednesday and found that a bullet had been shot through one of the bus windows.

Police say they’re speaking to a juvenile on the incident and say it appears to be a freak accident.

It’s unclear if the student’s injury was from the bullet or shattered glass.