Police investigate after a bomb threat at Verona Elementary School

VERONA, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a threat made against an elementary school.

Early this morning, on August 13, the School Resource Officer at Verona Elementary School was told about a bomb threat that was called in to the school.

School staff immediately put their safety protocol into effect to protect students and staff.

The SRO contacted the Sheriff’s Office, which responded in force to the school.

Investigators have the phone number from which the call was made.

They are now working to track down the caller.

In a Facebook video about the threat, Sheriff Jim Johnson reminds residents that any threats will be taken seriously and will be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

If you have any information about the threat, call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

