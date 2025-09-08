Police investigate after a Tupelo shooting leaves one man injured

crime cop car

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A weekend shooting in Tupelo leaves one man injured and police looking for answers.

Tupelo Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of Reed Street, a little after 9 pm on Saturday, September 6.

When they got there, they found a man who had been shot.

Officers administered first aid until the ambulance arrived.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a serious gunshot wound.

As officers were gathering evidence, it was discovered that bullets had also hit a neighboring residence.

They took two people into custody on unrelated charges, but have not charged anyone with the shooting.

The investigation is still open, and anyone with information should call the Tupelo Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi.

