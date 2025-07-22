Police investigate after multiple shots fired in Oktibbeha Co.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for answers in a homicide investigation.

On June 29, Officers responded to a call for multiple shots fired on Kincaid Road

Sergeant Bryan Anderson told WCBI that when deputies arrived, dozens of people were at the scene.

Two people were killed in what law enforcement believes to be a targeted attack.

Since the shooting, threatening reports have been made on social media regarding the homicide, including retaliatory acts.

The sheriff’s office said that all threats made online or in person will be taken seriously and investigated.

If anyone has information on this case, contact the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office or leave an anonymous tip at Crime Stoppers.

