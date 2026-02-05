Police investigate an alleged Attempted Strong-Arm Robbery in Amory

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Amory Police Department is investigating after an alleged Attempted Strong-Arm Robbery.

According to the department, Amory PD received an emergency call for service in the area of Highway 278 East near Main Street in the early morning hours of February 5.

The caller stated that an unknown person attempted to rob him.

Officers responded to the area, and shortly after, a person matching the description given by the victim was seen and taken into custody without incident.

During the investigation, it was determined that the incident originated at a commercial facility on Front Street.

The victim was not harmed during the incident, and no property was reported stolen.

The suspect has been identified as 43-year-old Morica Dewayne Wright of Amory.

He has been charged with Attempted Strong-Arm Robbery and is currently at the Monroe County Adult Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

The investigation is still ongoing, and any additional information will be released as

it becomes available.

