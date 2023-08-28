Police investigate another arson case in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Another abandoned home in Columbus was set on fire.

Now, police are investigating a fourth arson case.

Firefighters were called to the 1400 block of Seventh Street North at about 11 a.m.

Fire Chief Duane Hughes said damage from the flames was contained to the front porch and front door of the home.

Witnesses told investigators two juveniles were seen running from the house at about the same time smoke was spotted in the area.

No injuries were reported.

Hughes said the investigation has been handed over to Columbus police.

