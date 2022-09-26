Police investigate apartment shooting, murder in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Investigators are working on a shooting case at a West Point apartment complex.

It happened just before midnight on Sunday.

Now, one man is charged with the death of a West Point man.

Clay County Coroner Alvin Carter identified the homicide victim as 22-year-old Jerni White of West Point.

White died at the hospital.

Two others were injured in the shooting at Timberlane Apartments.

An autopsy has been ordered for White.

If you have any information, please contact the West Point police.

