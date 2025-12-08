Police investigate law officer impersonation report in Itawamba Co.

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of someone impersonating a law enforcement officer.

Deputies were called about an incident in the area of Section Line Road and Highway 371.

An unknown person attempted to pull a driver over, using blue lights mounted inside the windshield of his vehicle.

That suspect vehicle is described as a newer model, black Ford Explorer.

The suspect is described as a white man with a beard. He was wearing a ball cap, blue jeans, and a yellow jacket.

Deputies responded quickly, but could not locate the suspect.

The Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers, if they feel uncertain about an unmarked vehicle stopping them, call 911 immediately. Dispatch can confirm whether it is a deputy trying to pull them over.

Turn on your hazard lights and drive at a safe speed until you reach a well-lit area to pull over.

If you have any information on this case call the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office.

