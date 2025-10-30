Police investigate multiple auto burglaries that occurred in Clay Co.

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rash of auto burglaries that took place early this morning on Thursday, October 30.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Eddie Scott says that numerous vehicles had weapons stolen from them in the Waverly Road area and the Henryville Road area on the west side of the county.

Sheriff Scott is encouraging citizens to make sure they secure their vehicles and any valuables that are inside.

All reported vehicles were left unlocked.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.

