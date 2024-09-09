Police investigate multiple car thefts reported in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Unlocked cars and trucks may be too tempting to thieves.

Lowndes County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating multiple thefts.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins tells WCBI that they have arrested 4 people. Jararion Davis, Glenn Rose, McKenzie Harriston, and Delmonte Thomas were all charged with possession of stolen property.

Hawkins said his deputies believe the suspects walked through the neighborhoods where the burglaries happened, checking for unlocked cars and trucks. The thefts happened in the Phillips Hill, West Mill and Thurlow Drive area.

Deputies recovered some of the stolen property, including money, jewelry, computer laptops and guns.

Sheriff Hawkins said the best way to prevent theft is to lock up.

