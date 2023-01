Police investigate robbery outside liquor store in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are investigating a robbery outside a liquor store.

The hold-up happened at Liquor World on Highway 45 North.

No injuries were reported.

Officers searched the area shortly after the robbery but no arrest has been made.

If you have any information, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter