Police investigate the death of a juvenile in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An investigation is underway in Columbus after a juvenile was found dead.

Law enforcement and emergency crews were called to Cypress Park Apartments around 6:00 am on Thursday, July 31.

The juvenile was found inside an apartment in the complex.

The Columbus Police Department and Lowndes County Coroner are investigating the cause and circumstances leading up to the death.

That investigation is in its earliest stages, and few details are known at this time.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

