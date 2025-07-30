Police investigate the death of a woman in Lee Co.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A death investigation is underway in Lee County, and it has ties to a Columbus police officer.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said the death of 65-year-old Darla Brock is being investigated.

An autopsy will determine the cause of death.

Sheriff Jim Johnson said deputies were called to a home near Saltillo on Tuesday evening, July 29.

They were met by a man who said he was a family member and told law enforcement that Brock died in the home.

Johnson says it appears she had been dead for several days.

The man was detained as a witness for questioning.

WCBI has learned that the man is a Columbus police officer.

Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said he cannot comment on the situation.

No charges have been filed in the case.

WCBI will continue to follow this investigation and bring you more as details are released.

