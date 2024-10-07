Police investigate Tupelo Park after spray paint vandalization

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Hate symbols have been spray-painted at a Tupelo park.

Police said surveillance footage shows the incident happened on October 1.

Investigators said a swastika was spray-painted in the grass.

Other graffiti was painted on a picnic table and park bench.

Police Chief John Quaka said acts of vandalism involving hate symbols are taken very seriously.

Now, he hopes someone will come forward with information about the suspects.

You can call Tupelo police, Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi, or use the P3 Tips App.

