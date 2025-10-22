Police investigate two deaths in Amory

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Amory Police are investigating the deaths of two people.

Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley told WCBI that Amory Police received a call just after 6 pm on Tuesday, October 21.

The caller wanted them to perform a welfare check on a family member.

Officers went to a home on 6th Street South.

There, they found the bodies of a 28-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man.

The investigation is still open, but the Police believe there is no danger to the public.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.